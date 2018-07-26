Hue Jackson: Baker Mayfield is “progressing and improving”

AP

Teams that draft first-round quarterbacks often bury them on the depth chart, in order to force them to earn whatever they’re given and, in turn, to give them a way to boost their confidence by climbing over lesser players. The 2018 Browns insist that they don’t plan to play rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Whether that ultimately is the case remains to be seen. For now, however, he’s not the starter. But coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Thursday that the No. 1 overall pick is improving.

“[H]e is progressing and improving,” Jackson said. “I saw some of that improvement today.”

To his credit, Jackson gave a specific example of Mayfield’s improvement.

“Normally, he would flush out to the right side when pressure came,” Jackson said. “He stood in there, especially in our scoring zone area, and made some plays. He stood there and threw the football. That was good to see, but we have to continue to do that. This is the first day.”

Indeed it is. And if Mayfield can continue to improve, the Browns eventually may have to change their plans. All due respect to Tyrod Taylor, he was available via trade for a reason. And Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. If Mayfield can validate the team’s faith in him on draft day, he may win the team’s faith on Sundays in the fall.