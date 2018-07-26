Injury will cost Dion Jordan a few weeks of Seahawks camp

Getty Images

Defensive end Dion Jordan is one of the players the Seahawks are looking to as frontline members of their remade defense, but that won’t happen if Jordan can’t stay healthy.

That’s been an issue for Jordan since he arrived in the NFL and it remains one this summer. Per multiple reports from Seahawks camp, coach Pete Carroll said that Jordan will miss a few weeks of work while recovering from a new injury he suffered recently.

Specifics about the injury were missing, but Carroll did say that it was different from the knee scope that Jordan had during the team’s offseason program.

Jordan opened last season on the Seahawks’ non-football injury list due to a knee problem before posting four sacks in five games in his first regular season work since the 2014 season.