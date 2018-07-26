Inside the Brandin Cooks deal

AP

On Wednesday, we took a closer look at the new contract signed by Rams running back Todd Gurley. We’ll now take a closer look, admittedly belatedly, at the new contract signed by Rams receiver Brandin Cooks.

Here’s the full deal, one term at a time.

1. Signing bonus: $7 million.

2. 2018 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2019 roster bonus: $9.459 million, fully guaranteed with no offset language.

3. 2019 base salary: $16 million, guaranteed for injury, with no offset language.

4. 2020 roster bonus due in March: $4 million.

5. 2020 base salary: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, with offset language.

6. Prior to the third day of the 2019 league year, the Rams can exercise a $17 million option bonus, extending the deal through 2023. If the option bonus is exercised, Cooks’ 2019 base salary would drop to $1 million fully guaranteed, and the March 2020 roster bonus would become $4 million fully guaranteed. The 2020 base salary would reduce to $8 million, and it would become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

7. 2021 base salary: $12 million.

8. 2022 roster bonus, due in March: $1 million.

9. 2022 base salary: $12 million.

10. 2022 escalator of $1.5 million based on receiving yards.

11. 2023 roster bonus, due in March: $1.5 million.

12. 2023 base salary: $12.5 million.

13. 2023 escalator of $2 million based on receiving yards.

It works out to a five-year, $81 million extension. That’s an average new-money value of $16.2 million, putting him in a tie at No. 3 among all receivers. Given his 2018 salary, the value at signing becomes $89.459 million, which equates to an average of $14.9 million per year over six years.