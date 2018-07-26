Jadeveon Clowney contract talks are “amicable”

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney made one deadline when he was cleared to practice in training camp after having arthroscopic knee surgery in January.

Another deadline now looms for Clowney and the Texans. General Manager Brian Gaine is maintaining the team’s policy of not negotiating contracts during the regular season, which leaves the two sides with just over a month to come to an agreement on a new deal before Clowney begins the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

On Wednesday, Gaine gave an update on a process that he said took a backseat to Clowney’s health this offseason.

“Yes, JD’s No. 1 focus was to get healthy and our No. 1 focus was to get him healthy,” Gaine said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He is now. We’re hoping that will produce dividends for us during training camp because he is going to be available to us to be out there and be with his teammates. These things take time. It’s a work in progress. It’s amicable. They’re developing. It just takes a little time with contracts as such.”

Clowney is set to make $12.306 million after the Texans exercised their option on his contract. He had 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss last season while playing all 16 games for the first time in his NFL career.