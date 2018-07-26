Jalen Ramsey to miss start of camp after birth of daughter

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey didn’t report for Jaguars training camp on Wednesday, but there’s no animosity with the team behind his absence.

Ramsey was in Tennessee for the birth of his daughter, which he announced in a Twitter post that featured a picture from The Lion King and said he would remain away from the team until he’s “comfortable knowing my family is healthy.”

“This is something we did know about probably six or seven months ago,” coach Doug Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “We’ve been in constant communication and basically what his plans are now is to make sure baby and mom are OK. Once they are OK and settled then we expect him to come back.”

Ramsey followed up a strong rookie season by being named a first-team All-Pro in 2017 and a short absence from camp shouldn’t do much to affect his spot as one of the most promising young players in the league.