Jameis Winston calls suspension a “learning experience”

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston spoke to reporters for the first time since his three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and repeatedly apologized for his behavior and promised to make changes.

Winston’s punishment stemmed from an incident in which he was accused of groping a female Uber driver, and he made references to wanting to grow.

“I know I have hard work to do to regain the trust of this community,” he said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times.

When Winston was asked for specifics about the incident, he replied: “I’m just focused on moving forward. That’s all I can do is grow and learn from this situation. It’s a learning experience. I’ve worked hard in this community since I’ve got here and I’m going to continue to work hard on and off the field.”

Winston said he spoke to his teammates and apologized, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction to the team.

Prior to Winston talking, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter addressed Winston’s situation, saying it was disappointing and adding: “Being a leader starts with leading yourself.”

Winston said all the right things during the press conference, pointing out that his son was born the day his suspension came down.

“I’m seeing things from a different perspective, learning that I’m gonna have to teach that man to respect women and live his day-to-day life [the right way],” he said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Of course, it’s one thing for Winston to say those things. After a series of incidents through his college days in which he ended up apologizing and talking about the need to grow up, it’s time for him to show that he’s serious through his actions.