John Mara ready to talk contract with Odell Beckham

Getty Images

In March, Giants co-owner John Mara said that he was tired of answering questions about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s behavior and wouldn’t talk about Beckham’s contract while adding that “we’ll just have to see what happens” about the latter issue.

Since Mara’s comments, Beckham took part in the team’s offseason program and reported on time for training camp while headlines about his behavior were a non-issue for the rest of the offseason. That’s apparently enough for the team to get the ball rolling on a new deal for the 2014 first-round pick.

“I anticipate we’ll be speaking with his agents sooner rather than later,” Mara said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m not going to get into exact timetable with that nor are we gonna get daily or weekly updates on that but I think we’re gonna start pretty soon. Hopefully we’ll come to an agreement.”

Mara was asked if there was something specific that caused him to put Beckham’s contract on the front burner and Mara said that he feels Beckham has been “personally moving in the right direction” over the last few months. Beckham is set to make $8.459 million in the final year of his rookie deal.