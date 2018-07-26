Julio Jones to report to Falcons camp as two sides agree on “adjustment” of contract

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones will report to training camp with the rest of the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday after the two sides agreed on an “adjustment” to his current contract.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff released a statement Wednesday night addressing the new arrangement with Jones and pledging to continue discussions after the upcoming season.

“We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation. We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will re-address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone’s hard work and communication on this,” Dimitroff said.

“This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team. We will continue to work on those contracts going forward.”

Jones had threatened to hold out from camp in search of new contract despite having three years remaining on his current deal. However, none of the three remaining years contained any guaranteed money. Jones was scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary this season with the Falcons prior to any adjustment made with the team.