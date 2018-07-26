Kenny Stills: NFL should have no anthem policy, let players decide for themselves

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills says the best national anthem policy is no policy at all.

Stills, who has kneeled during the anthem and indicated this year that he may continue to do so even if the NFL tries to pressure players to stand, said he thinks it should be up to the individual.

“Obviously I’d like to see there be no policy at all and the guys have a choice to go out there and do what they want to, and we can support each other and the decisions we want to make,” Stills said, via the Miami Herald.

Asked about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicating that he wouldn’t allow players to kneel, Stills said, “I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Although the Dolphins reportedly had a rule in place that gave the team the right to suspend players for refusing to stand during the anthem, the Dolphins have said that rule was never formalized and that they’re waiting for the league and players’ union to come to an agreement. Stills thinks the agreement should be that there’s no reason for any rule at all.