Kenny Stills: NFL should have no anthem policy, let players decide for themselves

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills says the best national anthem policy is no policy at all.

Stills, who has kneeled during the anthem and indicated this year that he may continue to do so even if the NFL tries to pressure players to stand, said he thinks it should be up to the individual.

“Obviously I’d like to see there be no policy at all and the guys have a choice to go out there and do what they want to, and we can support each other and the decisions we want to make,” Stills said, via the Miami Herald.

Asked about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicating that he wouldn’t allow players to kneel, Stills said, “I wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Although the Dolphins reportedly had a rule in place that gave the team the right to suspend players for refusing to stand during the anthem, the Dolphins have said that rule was never formalized and that they’re waiting for the league and players’ union to come to an agreement. Stills thinks the agreement should be that there’s no reason for any rule at all.

Permalink 64 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

64 responses to “Kenny Stills: NFL should have no anthem policy, let players decide for themselves

  3. Here’s a policy idea NFL. Stop accepting money from the military to play the anthem, let people express their patriotism on their own time and in their own way. Stop trying to force faux patriotism down my throat. If you want to sing the song, add in the 3rd stanza/verse to the poem to reveal what F. Scott Key really was talking about.

  6. Us fans will make a deal. You can kneel all you want but the media can’t show it. Because you know how it went last year you would have 100 guys on the field and they would focus on the 2 guys kneeling at the end of the bench. Then move to the highlights which starts with the 2 guys kneeling. Either they can’t show it or they have to bring back Tim Tebow to give the media something else to focus on.

  8. I don’t know why this song means so much to people. Forced nationalism is strange, and this country has a pretty shady past, especially when it comes to how minority groups have been treated. I couldn’t comprehend why a minority would want to stand for a song they feel doesn’t include them. And please stop with the notion that it’s about respecting the military. There are plenty of veterans who disagree with that notion.

  12. How about if you don’t stand, you don’t play? NFL players are being totally disrespectful PERIOD. Don’t tell me I don’t get it. You are at your workplace. You represent the league and the owners (forget the teams, they are only a way to disperse the talent). If they let you get away with “protesting” by disrespecting our National Anthem then I’m out. I don’t feel like going to a protest and seeing a football game break out. I’m not going to support players who are too stupid to know when they are being disrespectful. I’ll take my entertainment dollars elsewhere.

  13. The NFL sees its product in decline and struggling. The players know this. The players seem to think someone will continue to pay them millions of dollars when the sponsors cut back and pull out.

    Different circumstances, but Nascar ignored the obvious signs of disapproval from their fans and now play to 7/8ths empty stadiums and their programming has been relegated to some obscure sports networks. In a few years drivers in nascar will be working for a tenth of what they are getting now. Sponsors are already pulling out and cutting back. The NFL will be in a similar situation in a few years. But, by all means, continue to alienate the fan base.

  14. UMM How’s that worked so far, you have a % of America shutting games off, then when you contracts get cut into 1/3..

  15. The kneeling isn’t a problem for me. They talk about it more before and after the game than they do during the game. I only tune in during the game.

    Let the people who care about it tune it to the pre and post game and news shows that make this a bigger discussion. During the game the coverage has been minimal and I appreciate that.

  16. If this isn’t the most millennial response ever, I don’t know what is, snowflake. Newsflash: the people paying your salary (fans) don’t give two rips what YOU think, they want to see their TEAM play football.

  17. I guess Kenny believes that the inmates do run the asylum…

    Earth to Kenny, employees don’t get to protest on company time.

  22. How about this Kenny. If you and some players want air time to express yourselves, work with the networks to purchase some time of your own using your own money. That will make it easier for those of us who don’t care about your political views to tune out.

  23. You can’t protest at work. Nobody can!! Black, white, yellow, sunburned, ghostly whites, Scandinavians, Germans, anyone!! You can’t do it. It’s annoying as all get out.
    The way it looks to many people is the privileged want more privileges. Once these sponsors pull out, players salaries decline, you can thank the kneelers. Just an insult if you kneel. My opinion and it’s right because it’s mine.
    I know that none of my Vikings players are going to kneel. Not one. Know why? Cause none of them are bigger than the team. Not one Kenny “I’ll drop em’ right in the breadbasket” Stills. You keep kneeling and people will stop watching and you’ll stop getting paid. You should be very thankful to that flag. It entitles you to play a game to make more money in one year than 90% of Americans will make in their lifetime.

  24. 64impalass says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:18 pm
    I remember when this guy kneeled and dropped the most wide open pass ever”
    _________________________________
    What the heck does your comment have to do with the subject being discussed? Have you NEVER made a mistake at work? OR, conversely, have you inevitably made a mistake at work and then been castigated for your religious or political opinions? Grow up.

  26. This is a player run league. Without the players, the league doesn’t profit. Continue pushing and making your voices heard. You’ve been given this platform to exact change. Continue to be proud.

  27. omeletpants says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Kenny Stills is a moron. Nowhere in America is an employee allowed to use his employer’s site for their own personal protests.
    ————————————————-
    And how many times do they play the national anthem when you show up for work?

  28. I don’t understand…..Kenny Stills kneeled during the anthem and he’s still on an NFL roster? I thought players who protested were being being colluded against?!

    Or…dozens and dozens of players protested the anthem, and those that were talented enough to be on a roster stayed on rosters, and those who weren’t arent.

    Meaning, this collusion story being floated by Kaepernick and Reid is completely baseless.

    The better players who protested are still employed, the not so good players arent. End of story. The rest is theater and smoke to promote a desired narrative.

  29. Stand, kneel,take a dump, plant a tree, fix a flat tire, do whatever you want. I could care less. I watch sports for entertainment, you’re so called social agenda are meaningless to me.

  32. I agree with him but hey, I don’t turn the TV on to watch who’s standing, sitting, or kneeling at the anthem. I turn it on to watch football. Since the eyes are on them they’ve turned it into a look at me moment. Do it like college who have the ceremonies surrounding the anthem and the players stay in the locker room. I don’t care what the players beliefs are, they sure as hell don’t care what mine are. They’re issues and beliefs are no better than anyone’s elses.

  33. this is a business, people forget this. If your company says you have to do the national anthem on their dime then you best be standing up and doing it. Just because this is a sport it is still structured as a business and between business hours you do what they tell you to do.. There are policies in place at any job whether the players are for or against the kneeling it shouldn’t matter because the big pay checks they get a week include the national anthem being involved. Freedom of speech can be done off the field and in the communities on the players own time, and fans who agree with kneeling they should help out in the community as well.

  35. National anthems have no place at paid leisure events that have nothing to do with America, the American government, or the American military. There is literally no functional reason for it. Don’t just down vote, I’m challenging those who disagree to tell me why on earth we need to have an anthem ceremony before the game, or at very least, why we need it at sporting events, but not other similar gatherings such as concerts. Even if you believe we need to pay respects to a country, a government, military personnel past and present….why ONLY at sporting events? Just answer me that, that’s all I want to know.

    I’ll put some laundry in while I wait….

  36. These racists swear up and down that by reaching their bigoted, clammy hands to turn off their station, that it means that ratings are dropping (when they’re not).

    And swear that sponsors are pulling out (when they’re not) LOL.

    All because you don’t want everyone to have the same freedoms, rights and ability to live life without constant unwarranted harassment and being shot in the back for being Black.

  37. If the NFL allows players to kneel/sit during the National Anthem. The players need expect a cut in pay due to a loss of revenue from fans reusing to attend game or buy merchandise.

  38. This strikes me very similarly to the debate a while back when the NBA instituted the dress code for players on the bench. All we heard about from the players and pundits was how this is borderline racist and will stop players from expressing their individuality.

    However, the main difference is that the NBA leadership took the approach that it is a place of employment and you have to look a certain way, or simply do not be a part of it. This is the reality that 99% of Americans face each day they go to work. You follow the rules of the employer or you do not work there.

    Now we hear nothing about the dress code in the NBA. The NFL should do the same, one way or the other, as to get this ordeal behind it.

  39. In other words, he wants to kneel. So let him. But take away the cameras. Tell the networks to not show player protests just like they don’t show fans running onto the field.

  40. shadywarrior says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    National anthems have no place at paid leisure events that have nothing to do with America, the American government, or the American military. There is literally no functional reason for it. Don’t just down vote, I’m challenging those who disagree to tell me why on earth we need to have an anthem ceremony before the game, or at very least, why we need it at sporting events, but not other similar gatherings such as concerts. Even if you believe we need to pay respects to a country, a government, military personnel past and present….why ONLY at sporting events? Just answer me that, that’s all I want to know.

    I’ll put some laundry in while I wait….

    Because it is still a business and the owners who are their bosses agreed to have a national anthem played at their events that pay the players to be a part of and just like every business you do what is told from your bosses or you get the boot. Whether you and I agree on kneeling or not it shouldnt matter and whether we stand up during the anthem in the stadium shouldnt matter as it is a recreational event for us but it is a job for them and if that is involved it should be done.

  41. Sooo many faux patriots on here…probably talking or sitting on the couch as anthem is played. What a manufactured problem. If you fake patriots put as much time working with your fellow man and fellow Americans to improve the life of people struggling in this country it could be truly Making America Great. Yet, you take offense to someone not standing for a paid for song with murderous anti slave meaning!

  42. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    Another player whose off the field antics are as embarrassing as those on it.
    Just catch the ball Kenny.
    ============================================================================================Must not be much of a Dolphins fan. This is what he does off the field:

    “But taking a knee is just a small part of who Stills is, and what he does. He helped organize local police ride-alongs to help foster dialogue and understanding, a program that has since spread to five other NFL teams. He also hosts pre-game community tailgates involving local student-athletes and their parents, coaches, community leaders, police officers and military personnel.”

  43. dynastyfootballforme says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    Name one thing Kenny has done in his community.
    ——————————————–

    Try google dude. He was the runner up for WPMoTY award last year and had done a lot off the field.
    Dislike him for kneeling if you want, but your ignorance is showing here.

  44. Just like it should be up to the individual owner to decide whether or not they want someone who kneels on their team.

  45. shadywarrior says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    National anthems have no place at paid leisure events that have nothing to do with America, the American government, or the American military. There is literally no functional reason for it. Don’t just down vote, I’m challenging those who disagree to tell me why on earth we need to have an anthem ceremony before the game, or at very least, why we need it at sporting events, but not other similar gatherings such as concerts. Even if you believe we need to pay respects to a country, a government, military personnel past and present….why ONLY at sporting events? Just answer me that, that’s all I want to know.

    ————

    I’m pretty sure it is because our military pays the NFL for it. Kind of like a form of advertising. To that same end, just like a TV ad it has a value that is monetized. This is why if the players want to hijack this time for their own cause then they should pay for the time like everybody else.

  46. Fine him one million dollars each time he kneels.
    I’ll bet he stops very quickly.

  48. “omeletpants says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Kenny Stills is a moron. Nowhere in America is an employee allowed to use his employer’s site for their own personal protests.”
    ________________________________________________

    Nobody can reach an acceptable conclusion after starting with a faulty premise, and you’re trying to compare apples to coconuts.

    But first: It’s highly unlikely Stills is a moron; in fact he comes across as erudite and well spoken. In fact, it’s probably unlikely that he would use “his” (singular) and “their” (plural) when talking about the same person in the same sentence.

    Second: He is not an employee. He is a private contractor who is breaking no league rules or local, state, or federal laws by kneeling.

    What he is doing (by kneeling) is exercising his Constitutional right of peaceful protest. Whether or not you choose to agree with his actions, it would be wise to base your choice on facts rather than inflammatory biases.

    There is nothing positive, or right, or constitutional about the extraordinarily frequent deaths of black and hispanic people at the hands of the police, even if only a miniscule percentage of police officers are actually doing the killing.

    That’s what he’s protesting! And I’m willing to bet that if all our roles were reversed, you’d be doing whatever you could do to effect a change for the better. This has absolutely nothing to do with the flag, the anthem, or poisonous and narrowly defined patriotism.

    The anthem and the flag have literally nothing to do with sporting events of any kind and should be absolutely and immediately removed from such functions.

  52. citizenstrange says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:21 pm
    He is right. That is the only solution. Unless they just stop playing the anthem.
    ———————
    I’m sorry but this is as clueless and detached from fan’s reaction as this knucklehead Kenny Stills. Fans want this madness to stop. Most of America does as well. Why in the hell would these guys continue to do something that is so polarizing? Most of America have stopped listening to the message until they stand. Don’t these dimwits know that this anthem protest nonsense is pushing people apart rather than bringing them together?

  54. “Art of the crowd says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:58 pm
    In other words, he wants to kneel. So let him. But take away the cameras. Tell the networks to not show player protests just like they don’t show fans running onto the field.”
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    So, you’re an advocate for manipulating and controlling the media?

  55. Continue to alienate the fake fans who don’t view you guys as people. There will be more fans who value who you are as a person and not just how fast you can ran/high you can jump.

  57. If you believe it’s up to the team owner, as employer/boss to decide that all players must stand for the national anthem, what would you say if an owner came out and told all his players to kneel? Would you still support the owner’s rights then? Or would you complain about the players who wish to stand having their rights violated? I think we all know the answer.

  58. omeletpants says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Kenny Stills is a moron. Nowhere in America is an employee allowed to use his employer’s site for their own personal protests.
    _________
    They aren’t employees though. Who’s the moron now…

  59. tootitan says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    “omeletpants says:
    July 26, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Kenny Stills is a moron. Nowhere in America is an employee allowed to use his employer’s site for their own personal protests.”
    ________________________________________________

    Nobody can reach an acceptable conclusion after starting with a faulty premise, and you’re trying to compare apples to coconuts.

    But first: It’s highly unlikely Stills is a moron; in fact he comes across as erudite and well spoken. In fact, it’s probably unlikely that he would use “his” (singular) and “their” (plural) when talking about the same person in the same sentence.

    Second: He is not an employee. He is a private contractor who is breaking no league rules or local, state, or federal laws by kneeling.

    What he is doing (by kneeling) is exercising his Constitutional right of peaceful protest. Whether or not you choose to agree with his actions, it would be wise to base your choice on facts rather than inflammatory biases.

    There is nothing positive, or right, or constitutional about the extraordinarily frequent deaths of black and hispanic people at the hands of the police, even if only a miniscule percentage of police officers are actually doing the killing.

    That’s what he’s protesting! And I’m willing to bet that if all our roles were reversed, you’d be doing whatever you could do to effect a change for the better. This has absolutely nothing to do with the flag, the anthem, or poisonous and narrowly defined patriotism.

    The anthem and the flag have literally nothing to do with sporting events of any kind and should be absolutely and immediately removed from such functions.
    ———

    PRECISELY.

  60. Hastyle Eagle says:
    July 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm
    Sooo many faux patriots on here…probably talking or sitting on the couch as anthem is played. What a manufactured problem. If you fake patriots put as much time working with your fellow man and fellow Americans to improve the life of people struggling in this country it could be truly Making America Great. Yet, you take offense to someone not standing for a paid for song with murderous anti slave meaning!
    ———

    Those people don’t care about anything other than their comforts and warped sense of Utopia being disrupted so that OTHERS can enjoy the same rights and freedoms that they have without worrying about being killed for nothing more than having a higher amount of melanin in their skin.

  61. As a veteran, I disagree with the veterans that think it is no big deal.

    Respect the flag and all the blood that was sacrificed to keep this nation free.

    And to those that say it isn’t about the flag….

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” – Kaepernick

  62. What are the players supposed to be proud of? Living in a country built on oppression and institutionalized racism? Unarmed people of color being killed at a rapid rate? What exactly are they standing up to be proud for?

  64. If you think players have the “right” to protest at games then you must also believe they can have a gun on the sideline. Right?

    As soon as you say No, you just destroyed your own 1st amendment free speech argument.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!