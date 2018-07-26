Kevin Dodd thanks the Titans, says time will tell what’s next

AP

Kevin Dodd was one of the bigger busts in recent NFL history, as the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 draft was cut this week after two seasons as a backup. Dodd is unsure what’s next for him.

Dodd posted on Twitter after he was cut that he appreciates Titans General Manager Jon Robinson drafting him and needs time to figure out his next step in life.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Dodd wrote. “Thank you to Jon Robinson, my teammates and the entire Titans organization for believing in me and providing me with a life changing opportunity to start my NFL career. Nashville is a great city, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity. I will never forget it.

“As I move forward, I take comfort knowing God has a plan for me and my career. Change is never easy, but I am thankful I WAS able to play a role in this decision to move forward and still have control over my football career and the goals I have set for myself. Time will tell what is in store for me, but I am anxious to take this time to reflect on my next move. I am confident the next chapter will be a great one.”

Realistically, it’s unlikely that Dodd will play again in the NFL, given his performance in his first two seasons. The next step will probably be out of the NFL.