LeSean McCoy at Bills camp and “ready to roll”

AP

After news broke of a “targeted” home invasion at Bills running back LeSean McCoy‘s Georgia house that left his ex-girlfriend injured and suggesting McCoy had something to do with it, some wondered if McCoy might land on the commissioner’s exempt list while the matter worked itself out.

There’s been no such move, however, and word earlier this week was that McCoy would be reporting to Bills camp and working with the team this summer. On Thursday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that’s just how things have played out.

“LeSean McCoy is here and we’re letting the investigators handle that,” Beane said. “LeSean is ready to roll for training camp.”

McCoy has denied any involvement in the home invasion, which took place after police made three other visits to his home due to disputes between the couple.