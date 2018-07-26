Lions sign Darnell Sankey, place Devon Kennard on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Lions added a linebacker to the roster on Thursday at the same time that they put one on the non-football injury list.

The team announced that they have signed Darnell Sankey to their 90-man roster. Sankey played in six games for the Colts last season and has also had spells with the Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, Vikings and Ravens since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

While Sankey is joining the team, linebacker Devon Kennard will be cooling his heels until he’s activated from the NFI list. Kennard, who signed with the team as a free agent this offseason, will be joined on that list by defensive end Cornelius Washington.

The Lions also confirmed the signing of veteran defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois. Linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton and offensive lineman Beau Nunn were waived to make room for the new arrivals.