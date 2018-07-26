Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching gives him a “little extra gas in the tank”

Getty Images

A day after Bill Belichick declined to talk about Malcolm Butler‘s Super Bowl benching, Malcolm Butler was asked about Malcolm Butler’s benching. The Titans’ new cornerback was more than willing to address the topic.

Butler said playing only one special teams snap and none on defense has provided extra motivation for this season.

“Most definitely,” Butler said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I’m very fueled, and I’ve always been this way, but I’ve got a little extra gas in the tank,”

The benching remains a mystery, but it didn’t hurt Butler in free agency. He signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans, who have former Patriot Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.

Butler is off to a good start, taking the ball from receiver Corey Davis in one-on-one drills Thursday before punting it to the other end of the field.

“This ain’t no [expletive] OTAs,” Butler yelled at Davis, according to McCormick.