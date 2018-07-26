Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching gives him a “little extra gas in the tank”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
A day after Bill Belichick declined to talk about Malcolm Butler‘s Super Bowl benching, Malcolm Butler was asked about Malcolm Butler’s benching. The Titans’ new cornerback was more than willing to address the topic.

Butler said playing only one special teams snap and none on defense has provided extra motivation for this season.

Most definitely,” Butler said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I’m very fueled, and I’ve always been this way, but I’ve got a little extra gas in the tank,”

The benching remains a mystery, but it didn’t hurt Butler in free agency. He signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans, who have former Patriot Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.

Butler is off to a good start, taking the ball from receiver Corey Davis in one-on-one drills Thursday before punting it to the other end of the field.

“This ain’t no [expletive] OTAs,” Butler yelled at Davis, according to McCormick.

7 responses to “Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching gives him a “little extra gas in the tank”

  3. It puzzles me why, in this prolific information age, we don’t know why M.B was benched? I know Bill never says anything of substance, but someone must know what the deal was?

  4. bowenfootdoc2013 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    It puzzles me why, in this prolific information age, we don’t know why M.B was benched? I know Bill never says anything of substance, but someone must know what the deal was

    It puzzles everyone, but the only two people that really know the truth are Bill and Butler. It had to be something Butler did, that he is not proud of, otherwise he would probably say.

  5. Malcolm Butler’s benching has been explained numerous times. People don’t want to accept the simple truth. It DID NOT cost the Pata the Super Bowl. Let it go. There is no conspiracy or secret truth. Move on

  6. People that think Belichick would ever sacrifice his legacy or a SBowl win to prove a point are abject idiots. It’s always about winning

  7. It’s not much of a mystery/conspiracy:-
    1) Butler said he thinks it was because he’d been ill, then in hospital, days before.
    2) Butler was in tears on the sidelines rather than Belichick’s face, tells you he knew the reason and he’d done something wrong.
    3) My guess is he’d overdosed on a legal high he took to help him train while ill.
    4) Either way, Belichick is silent not because he’s arrogant but because he doesn’t throw guys under the bus – current nor former.
    5) Butler was no longer the best corner on the Pats by the SB – Gilmore was – and a subpar Butler could have put the game out of reach well before the hail mary.
    6) Endless talk of Butler diminishes the Eagles’ accomplishment.

