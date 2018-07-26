Malcolm Jenkins critical of NFL’s (paused) anthem policy

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins has been one of the leading player voices of activism, and he said he was disappointed with the NFL’s decision to implement a blanket anthem policy.

Of course, that policy has been tabled while the league continues to try to change tires on moving vehicles, but the reality that owners wanted to end protests by requiring players on the field to stand was a step back in his mind.

“At the end of the day, protests and fighting back are the American way,” Jenkins said during an interview with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News, via Philly,com. “We can talk about social issues and still have a great game. We talked about domestic violence for a whole year. We talk about breast cancer for a whole month every year. We wear pink on the field, no issues with that. When we start talking about black issues, and issues of race, now all of a sudden ‘We just want football, we don’t want all that extra stuff.’”

That reality seems obvious (few people complain about politics in football during military aircraft flyovers), but the image-conscious NFL was mostly trying to make the noise die down when they crafted their policy in May without input from players. They’re trying to work with the NFLPA now, but to Jenkins, it showed their priorities.

“They went back to talking about the flag and then anthem and having respect,” Jenkins said. “When for a year and a half they’ve been hand-in-hand with us seeing what we’ve been doing in the communities.”

Jenkins said he no longer planned to raise a fist during the anthem, however.

“I think that has run its course,” he said. “The purpose of all of the demonstrations was to create dialogue. It’s more about the work now.”

Of course, that work gets less attention than the arguments over symbolism, as the NFL tries to prove its patriotism.