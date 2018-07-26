Martavis Bryant set to report to training camp, unaware of any league issue

Getty Images

Not long after he was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders, wide receiver Martavis Bryant was the subject of a report that he could be suspended for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. But as far as Bryant knows, he’s good to go for the start of training camp, and the season.

That’s the word from NFL Network, which reports that Bryant is flying to Oakland now, will be at the first day of camp tomorrow, and hasn’t heard anything about a looming suspension.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the original report was wrong: When a player is a repeat offender like Bryant, the NFL has the discretion to suspend him for any slip-up. It’s possible that Bryant did something that violates the letter of the rules in the NFL, but that the NFL has decided to soften its stance on substance abuse, particularly with marijuana offenders, and is going to let Bryant slide.

The Raiders gave the Steelers a third-round draft pick for Bryant, who is capable of being one of the league’s best big-play threats when he’s 100 percent focused on football. It appears that Bryant should be ready to play, with no off-field concerns.