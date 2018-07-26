Mike Tomlin leaving “soap opera stuff” to others

AP

James Harrison wasn’t in New England long, but long enough to decide that Bill Belichick was a better coach than Mike Tomlin, in part because of discipline.

But as Tomlin reports to his new season — one which doesn’t include Harrison — he shrugged off the criticism of his long-time pass-rusher.

“He has an opinion. He’s entitled to it,” Tomlin said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “He doesn’t play for us right now, man. I’m focused on 2018, man. That soap opera stuff, I’ll let you guys play that game.”

Harrison’s comments came during a lap of television appearances, and he questioned Tomlin’s grip on the team. Of course, he was the one who left games early and slept during meetings, as he was trying to work his way out of Pittsburgh.

Predictably, Steelers players came to Tomlin’s defense.

“Coach Tomlin is the best. You guys see it,” center Maurkice Pouncey said. “He has a Super Bowl. He runs the team the right way. After you retire, everyone has a lot to say.”

Of course, Belichick’s players would probably come to his defense as well. And he has five Super Bowl rings, which is sort of proof of what Harrison was talking about.