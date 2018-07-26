“Nothing is imminent” still on Gronkowski contract

July 26, 2018
When last we addressed the likelihood of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, we reported that nothing is imminent. And that’s still the case.

“Nothing is imminent,” a source with knowledge of the situation told PFT on Thursday.

Gronkowski is due to make $8 million this year. Last year, the Patriots provided Gronkowski with a $5.5 million incentive package, and he earned every penny of it.

This year, he possibly (probably) wants an increase not tied to performance, given that guys like Trey Burton are making $8 million per year, and Jimmy Graham is making $10 million annually.

Gronkowski wouldn’t commit to playing in 2018 immediately after Super Bowl LII. Two days before the draft, Gronkowski informed Patriots coach Bill Belichick that Gronkowski plans to play in 2018.

  1. He’s not going to get paid. Nobody gets paid in NE, not even Brady (but Billy does, big). Good luck Gronk. You should have walked. Would have made much more in LA. Fact.

  2. So much for the Gronk Want Paying, Gronk Is Holdout, Gronk Unhappy, Gronk Hate Belichick, and Gronk Want Trade narratives the media keeps feeding the salty haters.

    So much for the Gronk Want Paying, Gronk Is Holdout, Gronk Unhappy, Gronk Hate Belichick, and Gronk Want Trade narratives the media keeps feeding the salty haters.

    No one is a hater, because we’re not 13. We just don’t like the Pats or their fans. Because of your petty arrogance and desire to call anything you don’t want to believe “fake news.” It’s like a lizard that closes its eyes to pretend like the threat isn’t there. Worse than Dallas fans – and they are bad. No offense Dallas fans.

    There’s something going in NE, whether you want to admit it or not. He does want to get paid, and he should get paid. He didn’t hold out because he believes, rightly or wrongly that his best chance to win comes from being with BB. I don’t think so, but who wants to absorb that kind of money for a TE? Pretty sure he is pi$$ed about his contract versus the other guys. Pretty sure there is discord on that team, especially after the Butler sitting. Whether he wants a trade? eh. Probably not. But when there is smoke there is fire.

