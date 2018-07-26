“Nothing is imminent” still on Gronkowski contract

AP

When last we addressed the likelihood of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, we reported that nothing is imminent. And that’s still the case.

“Nothing is imminent,” a source with knowledge of the situation told PFT on Thursday.

Gronkowski is due to make $8 million this year. Last year, the Patriots provided Gronkowski with a $5.5 million incentive package, and he earned every penny of it.

This year, he possibly (probably) wants an increase not tied to performance, given that guys like Trey Burton are making $8 million per year, and Jimmy Graham is making $10 million annually.

Gronkowski wouldn’t commit to playing in 2018 immediately after Super Bowl LII. Two days before the draft, Gronkowski informed Patriots coach Bill Belichick that Gronkowski plans to play in 2018.