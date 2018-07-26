Orleans Darkwa worked out for Bills

Getty Images

Running back Orleans Darkwa has been cleared to return to action after having surgery to remove a plate in his leg and his quest to find a job took him to Buffalo recently.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Darkwa worked out for the Bills.

Darkwa saw the most work of his career in 2017 and led the Giants with 171 carries for 751 yards and five touchdowns. He visited with the Patriots in the early stages of free agency, but uncertainty about his health may have contributed to an otherwise quiet market for his services.

The Bills have Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet, Taiwan Jones and Marcus Murphy on the running back depth chart behind LeSean McCoy.