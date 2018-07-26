Packers’ Michael Clark retiring, Cole Madison dealing with personal issue

Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Clark and guard Cole Madison were placed on the reserve/did not report list for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Clark is ending his football career while Madison is away dealing with a personal matter.

Clark, a former college basketball player at St. Francis before transferring to play a year of football at Marshall, appeared in two games for the Packers last season. He caught four passes for 41 yards after being promoted from the practice squad in December.

Madison was a fifth-round pick of the Packers earlier this spring.

With the two open roster spots created by the absences, the Packers signed wide receivers Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis.