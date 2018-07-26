Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: He should be here and he’s not

Getty Images

The Earl Thomas holdout is officially on in Seattle and the safety will be placed on the did not report list as a result of his absence.

That move opens up a roster spot for the Seahawks, but adding another player is hardly the end of the saga. Thomas has said he wants a contract extension or a trade and the Seahawks haven’t shown much desire to give him a new deal at this point.

Despite that, Carroll said that the team is still operating with the expectation that Thomas will be back with the team at some point.

“He’s been here for a long time. We always expect him to be here. It’s kind of how it is. He should be here and he’s not,” Carroll said. “It’s really about the guys that are here now and we’re going to keep moving and grooving and putting it together. It’s unfortunate. … We’re expecting him back. He’s under contract.”

Given everything Thomas has said to this point, that seems like wishful thinking on Carroll’s part but anything remains possible until Thomas is wearing another uniform.