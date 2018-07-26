Ravens’ first depth chart shows RGIII ahead of Lamar Jackson

July 26, 2018
The Ravens are planning to put rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field a lot this season, but they’re going to make him earn it.

That’s why, when the Ravens published their first depth chart of training camp today, they listed Jackson as the third-string quarterback. Joe Flacco is first, of course, and Robert Griffin III is second.

By the time the season starts, Jackson is a near-lock to have moved ahead of Griffin. (In fact, Griffin may not even make the 53-man roster.) But the Ravens are favoring veterans over rookies, in a sign that coach John Harbaugh wants the rookies to prove themselves.

Jackson’s fellow first-round rookie, tight end Hayden Hurst, is actually listed as the fourth-string tight end. And third-round pick Orlando Brown Jr., who has a good chance at earning the starting right tackle job, is for now listed as second string.

At this time of year, teams’ official depth charts don’t mean much. The Ravens’ depth chart says more about the way the team motivates its rookies than about the team’s actual plans for its rookies.

12 responses to "Ravens' first depth chart shows RGIII ahead of Lamar Jackson"

  2. Lamar Jackson would be best served to sit down and take in all of RGIII’s glory. He will snatch that job from Joe Falco within the first 5 weeks of the season and RGIII will show you all why I have said for years he’s the best pound for pound talent in Professional Football. The RG3emption story begins and Lamar Jackson has a front row ticket!

  3. Let’s just let them work it all out.RG3 has his first season trying to simply execute the offense not be a hero and beat out a rookie. Flacco has his first challenge and Jackson needs to show he is a QB not a WR. This will be fun to watch.

  4. This is no shocker. I think they promised RG3 a chance to compete for the #2 job (in fact if anything they probably PROMISED him the #2 job…and then sort of screwed him when they drafted LJ).

  5. How long do you really think that will last in reality? Ya, maybe a year if Flacco stays healthy, but that’s just because off the bench in a pinch RG3 may be better due to experience. In reality Jackson is their future and they hope RG3 never sees the field.

  7. One almost has to feel bad for RG3 at this point. Even though he played for the hated Redskins and initially came off as a bit too arrogant, he was a very dynamic QB his rookie year, was exciting to watch when he wasn’t playing against the Eagles, and had all the talent in the world. Shannahan should be ashamed of himself for what he did to that kid’s career. Even if he didn’t want to draft him and preferred Cousins the whole time, air your grievances with Snyder. Don’t ruin the kid just to be a spiteful little child. I would have given that team a better chance to win that game with the way Griffin was limping around the field that afternoon. Destroyed the kid’s leg, his confidence, career earning potential (how do you think he feels watching soon-to-be legendary bust of a free agent signing in Cousins getting $74m guaranteed when Griffin had worlds more natural talent and athleticism?), and possibly worst of all, RG3 will now be remembered as a cautionary tale at best, or the answer to a sports-editplaymakingial pursuit question at worst. If his confidence and playmaking ability were still intact and he was in the same situation he is currently in now, he would beat both Fiasco and Jackson for the starting job. Heck, if he’s still got any of his previous athleticism intact, forget Flacco/Jackson on-field combos during the regular season, Harbaugh should try putting RG3 and Jackson on the field at the same time. Two dual-threat ANd on the field at the same time with remarkable planning ability could be absolutely terrifying for DCs across the league. Such a shame.

  10. You’d think Griffin still has something special left. I would be more disappointed than surprised if he can’t be a solid backup or someday a starting QB

  12. Not surprising since one has multi-game NFL experience and one doesn’t. Not a Ravens fan but I think they’re in pretty good shape at the most important position.

