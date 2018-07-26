Report: Colt McCoy to sign a one-year, $7 million extension

Getty Images

Washington and backup quarterback Colt McCoy have agreed to a one-year, $7 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The deal includes a void and buyback provision, per Rapoport.

McCoy has fashioned a nice career as a backup quarterback.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2010, McCoy has started 25 games in his career. Yet, he has made almost $12 million heading into this season when he’s due to make another $2.8 million in base salary.

He has played only two games the past three seasons combined, attempting 11 passes with a touchdown. Since arriving in Washington in 2014, McCoy has appeared in only seven games, with four starts.