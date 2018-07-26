Report: Falcons moved $2 million of 2019 money up for Julio Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons were able to make Julio Jones happy last night, in time to get him into camp.

And all it took was a couple million bucks.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the contract adjustment the Falcons made last night including converting a portion of his 2019 base salary to a bonus in 2018, an amount of “approximately $2 million.”

The Falcons had already promised to take care of Jones’ long-term concerns after this season, when he’ll have just two years left on his existing deal.

Figuring out a way to make everyone happy seemed inevitable from the point when owner Arthur Blank said he expected Jones to be a “Falcon for life,” and by shuffling some future money around, they were able to get him back in the near term.