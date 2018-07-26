Report: Jon Gruden, Khalil Mack haven’t spoken since Gruden was hired

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said recently that the team is “going to find a way to get Khalil Mack back” into the fold after Mack skipped the offseason program as he looks for a new contract.

The team reports for training camp on Thursday and there’s been no sign that the two sides are any closer to an agreement. Mack is set to continue his holdout and Gruden is set to start preparations for his return to coaching without his team’s best defensive player.

One thing that reportedly hasn’t happened as the Raiders try to bridge their gap with Mack is a conversation between him and the head coach. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack and Gruden have not spoken since Gruden was hired to replace Jack Del Rio in January.

There’s no word on whether attempts have been made to make such a conversation happen and there’s no reason to think that any exchange of words would take away Mack’s desire for a massive new deal, but the lack of communication makes the task of finding a way out of the current stalemate seem pretty daunting.