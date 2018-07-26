Report: NFL making contingency plans for Raiders-Seahawks London game

Getty Images

The NFL has put ticket sales on hold, and is making contingency plans in case the venue for a scheduled game isn’t ready.

According to the Times of London, the NFL has secured the option to play the Oct. 14 game between the Raiders and Seahawks at Wembley Stadium, in case the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium isn’t ready.

The other two games scheduled for London this year sold out quickly.

Tottenham has scheduled two test events on Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, and the English soccer club is scheduled to begin league play there on Sept. 15 against Liverpool.

The stadium, which was built with input and some financial assistance from the NFL, will have a natural grass surface for soccer and a sliding tray of artificial turf for American football games.

The NFL has played most of its London games at Wembley, the national stadium, but there have been games at the Twickenham rugby stadium as well, as the league gradually increases its overseas inventory.