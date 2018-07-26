Seahawks claim tight end Kyle Carter off waivers from Giants

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks claimed tight end Kyle Carter off waivers from the New York Giants on Thursday.

The Giants waived Carter on Wednesday to open a roster spot for their addition of linebacker Connor Barwin.

Carter was an undrafted free agent signing of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 out of Penn State. He appeared in three games last year for the Vikings before being waived during the playoffs last January. He was claimed off waivers by the Giants and spent the offseason with the team before being released this week.

With Ed Dickson (groin) and rookie Clayton Wilson beginning camp on the non-football injury and physically unable to perform lists, respectively, for Seattle, Carter helps add depth to the group early in camp. The Seahawks also signed Kayaune Ross and Je’Ron Hamm to add to the group for the start of camp.

Additionally, cornerback Trovon Reed tweeted that he is back with the Seahawks for a third time after being released by the San Francisco 49ers in June.