Seahawks cut 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell, who never played a snap

Malik McDowell‘s career in Seattle has ended before it could start.

McDowell, a defensive end from Michigan State whom the Seahawks chose with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has been released.

Last summer McDowell was seriously injured in an ATV crash, and he never played as a rookie. It is unclear whether he’ll ever be healthy enough to play football again. It is also unclear whether the Seahawks will go after any of the $3.19 million signing bonus they paid to McDowell, as teams sometimes do when a player can’t play because of a non-football injury.

Seattle also cut cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed physical designation. To fill those two roster spots, the Seahawks have signed tight ends Kayaune Ross and Je’Ron Hamm.