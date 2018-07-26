Seahawks cut 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell, who never played a snap

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Malik McDowell‘s career in Seattle has ended before it could start.

McDowell, a defensive end from Michigan State whom the Seahawks chose with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has been released.

Last summer McDowell was seriously injured in an ATV crash, and he never played as a rookie. It is unclear whether he’ll ever be healthy enough to play football again. It is also unclear whether the Seahawks will go after any of the $3.19 million signing bonus they paid to McDowell, as teams sometimes do when a player can’t play because of a non-football injury.

Seattle also cut cornerback DeAndre Elliott with a failed physical designation. To fill those two roster spots, the Seahawks have signed tight ends Kayaune Ross and Je’Ron Hamm.

36 responses to “Seahawks cut 2017 second-round pick Malik McDowell, who never played a snap

  1. Every team should see if he is up for a physical. If has desire and has a real shot to get back to being healthy, he might make a cheap and quiet addition to a defense.

    Hope he gets to being healthy.

  2. Maybe the biggest idiot we ever picked. You don’t get drafted in the first round and then go atv-ing in the woods drunk or whatever they were doing. Ruined his career and changed his life for the way worse. Let down an entire city full of people…nice job buddy.

    We still don’t know what happened really, they won’t tell us. His family won’t say even still. So you know it was stupid as hell.

  3. Every team in the NFL has had plenty of high draft picks that haven’t worked out.

  14. Not only should Seattle go after and take the $3.19 million dollar bonus they should sue him for like 2 million dollars just to drive him into debt with court and legal fees all for being a putz and riding an ATV without a helmet.

  15. Lesson: Do NOT participate in activities that could negatively affect your ability to play football.
    That includes almost all motorsports, skydiving, horse riding, skateboarding, etc. For some players, checkers would be a challenge so they should refrain from playing checkers lest they suffer a brain injury that keeps them from learning the playbook.

  16. jmethane says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm
    ————————————————
    You know, there are humans on the other side of this story. Way to make this about yourself. No wonder ‘Hawks fans have a bad reputation.

  17. jmethane says:
    July 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm
    Maybe the biggest idiot we ever picked.
    **********************************

    “We”? So you’re in the Seahawks front office. Explains a lot.

  21. Niners are still thankful you gave us your #1 pick to get Foster in exchange for this pick and some late round pick. #oneyeardynasty

    LOL. Seahawk fans are something else. An entire city! LOLOLOL

  23. The let the city down comment is making me laugh. How any athlete lets a city down or raises them up I’ll never understand. What is going on in your life that what happens to athletes makes you feel let down?

  25. Seattle is n real trouble as they rebuild.
    ======

    Remains to be seen.

    Pete won a Playoff game his first year after absolutely nuking his roster.

    Had a top 10 D the year after that, and should have 2 Rings with the team he and Schneider built.

    Who’s to say they can’t rebuild in short order?

  26. Not only was the 2nd round pick on McDowell wasted, but another 2nd round pick went to the Jets for DL S. Richardson to fill the spot McDowell was expected to play. Then Richardson signed with Minnesota, so he was rented for a year. Too bad.

  27. Let him keep 500,000 and get the other 2.69 back. Unless the league wants to give the Seahawks back that cap room it makes no sense to not go after it. The guy never played a down or fully practiced with the team.

  28. No one is signing him as a low-cost investment. He was already a low-cost investment as a second rounder on a rookie deal and the Seahawks were willing to eat cash and cap space just to get rid of it.

  29. Every team in the NFL has had plenty of high draft picks that haven’t worked out.
    ======

    True, but how many 2nd rounders can you name that didn’t play a single down?

    .. the only one I can think of passed away before he had a chance. (Leon Bender)

  30. waynefontesismyfather says:

    July 26, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Not only should Seattle go after and take the $3.19 million dollar bonus they should sue him for like 2 million dollars just to drive him into debt with court and legal fees all for being a putz and riding an ATV without a helmet.

    ——————————–

    Wow. Fans can be so incredibly petty and Seattles fan base shows time and again that they’re truly one of the worst.

    Sue a guy for what he does for entertainment on his own time? Just to “drive him into debt with legal fees”? The world will be better when people stop suing everyone for everything.

  31. 35th overall? That’s essentialy a 1st rd pick.

    Wow.

    Seattle is n real trouble as they rebuild.

    ________________________________________

    No they aren’t. Top round picks flare out left and right. Look at Laquon Treadwell, for instance.

    All these people preaching doom and gloom in Seattle. . .

    Don’t be surprised when the Hawks steal the division back from right underneath the Rams noses.

  32. Wow. Fans can be so incredibly petty and Seattles fan base shows time and again that they’re truly one of the worst.
    =====

    Why are you assuming ‘Wayne Fontes son’ is a Seahawk fan?

  34. Last season really did hamstring he Seahawks. Like Dennito pointed out above, they ended up using 2 2nd round picks for a 1 player 1 year rental but they also lost Fant their projected starting LT in the preseason which forced their hand mid season to give the Texans a 2nd and a 3rd for 30something year old Duane Brown. That’s 4 early picks that would be under 4 year rookie contracts that they traded for 1 quad riding non player, 1 year rental Richardson, and an expensive veteran Duane Brown. Hopefully Poona Ford ends up playing like a 2nd rounder and you can play the ‘atleast’ game.

  36. it’s nothing other that plain bad luck . . no way the Hawks could’ve foreseen he’d get in an ATV accident that would end his career. super disappointing, but no choice other than to move on . . .

