Seahawks make it official, Kam Chancellor won’t play in 2018

Getty Images

The Seahawks are still waiting to see what happens with Earl Thomas, but they turned the page on the other half of one of the league’s best safety tandems Thursday.

The team announced that Kam Chancellor had been placed on the reserve version of the physically unable to perform list, confirming that he won’t play in 2018.

Chancellor initially hoped to return after last season’s neck injury, but that seemed more of a hope than a realistic plan.

The Seahawks put out a lengthy release praising his contributions over the last eight seasons, filled with praise from coaches and teammates alike.

“I admire the heck out of this guy,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “This is a great kid, he’s a great leader, he’s a tough guy, he’s a heart-and-soul guy. He’s a fifth-round draft pick who broke all the way through from that to become a great football player and leader in our program.”

Chancellor has taken a radio job in Seattle, as he transitions into his next career.