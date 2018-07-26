Steelers sign Malik Reaves, cut Bryce Harris

Getty Images

The Steelers signed cornerback Malik Reaves to a one-year contract. To make room, they released offensive lineman Bryce Harris with a non-football illness designation.

Reaves originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova. The Chiefs cut him last month.

He was fourth on the Wildcats in tackles in 2017 with 58 and finished his career with 178 in 43 games.

The Steelers signed Harris on June 4 to compete for the swing tackle job.

Harris has played 37 of his 38 career games with the Saints with the first 34 coming from 2012-2014 and the last three coming last season after much bouncing between teams in the intervening years.