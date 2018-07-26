Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Handicapping the Bills QB derby.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase feels great about opening camp.

Patriots S Devin McCourty and teammates reach out to the community, hoping it gains attention.

The Jets believe they’re better on paper.

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith is healthy and ready to stay that way.

The Bengals know their future is staked to QB Andy Dalton.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has no more room for excuses.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown arrived to camp in style again — in a helicopter.

The Texans aren’t sure RB D'Onta Foreman is going to be ready.

The Colts seemed to progress from “not awful,” which isn’t a bad thing.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey had a good reason to miss the start of camp.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson admitted his miss on LB Kevin Dodd.

The Broncos can only improve on special teams.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seems to be good for business.

More will be expected from Chargers WR Mike Williams.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack earned high praise from former Browns LT Joe Thomas.

Cowboys S Kavon Frazier is being tested for a blood disorder.

Giants camp under Pat Shurmur is bearing some similarities to the Tom Coughlin days.

Eagles CB Sidney Jones is healthy and ready to go for camp.

Washington WR Josh Doctson is declared “fine” after MRI on Achilles.

Bears LB Roquan Smith is selling a lot of jerseys, even before he signs.

A look at how the Lions could escape mediocrity.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is charting QB repetitions carefully.

The Vikings are grieving together as they open training camp.

The Falcons roof seems to work.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess isn’t thinking about his future contract.

The Saints enter camp for the first time without late owner Tom Benson.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans promises to pull back on his Fortnite habit.

The Cardinals are counting on the back seven of their defense.

A look at the questions the Rams have to answer in camp.

The 49ers now have to deal with the burden of expectations.

Checking the film on Seahawks S Bradley McDougald and how he fits.