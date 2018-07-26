Trent Richardson to play for Alabama entry in Alliance of American Football

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football has collected a wide array of former NFL coaches and personnel men.

Now they’re adding one of the most disappointing draft picks of the last decade, who is still hoping for another shot.

Via Matt Zenitz of AL.com, former Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson is going to play for the Birmingham franchise of the AAF, when the league starts in February.

The 28-year-old Richardson hasn’t actually played in an NFL game since 2014. The former No. 3 overall pick of the Browns (who somehow was later traded to the Colts for a first-round pick), bounced through short stints in camp with the Raiders and Ravens, and spent last year with Saskatchewan of the CFL.

He played four games in Canada, averaging 5.4 yards per carry before an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.

Whether he can get back to the NFL or not, he should at least help the developmental league sell some tickets to fans who remember when he was able to live up to his billing.