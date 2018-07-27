Bashaud Breeland visiting Browns, plans to visit with Ravens

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been a busy man this week as he’s spent time with four different teams and he may have more stops in the future.

Breeland spent time with the Raiders, Chiefs and Colts and told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he is in Cleveland to meet with the Browns on Friday. He also said that he has plans to move on to a visit with the Ravens, who Anderson reports are “getting more aggressive” in their pursuit of the former Washington corner.

Anderson also reports that the Jets have expressed interest in Breeland’s services, although no visit is currently scheduled.

Breeland agreed to a contract with the Panthers early in free agency, but it fell apart when he failed a physical due to an infected cut on his foot that required a skin graft. Breeland was out of the loop while he recovered, but he’s finding a busy market now that he’s healthy again.