Bears sign Malachi Jones, waive Matt Fleming

Getty Images

The Bears announced they have signed receiver Malachi Jones. They waived receiver Matt Fleming in a corresponding move.

Jones, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2016. Atlanta waived him a few days later.

He has never played an NFL game, but he played for the Atlanta Havoc of the American Arena League this season. Jones, in fact, became Arena Football League rookie of the year with an AFL-best 1,156 receiving yards in 12 games.

Jones brother, T.J. plays for the Lions. His late father, Andre, played six games for the Lions in 1992.

Fleming bypassed his final season at Benedictine University, where he also was a track and field star. He caught 45 passes for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at the Division III school.