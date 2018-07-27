Ben Roethlisberger, citing age, changes diet

AP

The quarterback once oh-so-creatively nicknamed Big Ben is less big as he enters training camp, and it’s on purpose.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger entered camp visibly lighter than in years past.

The 36-year-old said he cut out carbs and sugars this offseason in an attempt to lose weight, which he hopes keeps him healthier on the field.

“Knees, ankles, being lighter — those are all positives when it comes to this age and playing football, where you’re pounding on your knees and you’ve had a couple of knee surgeries,” Roethlisberger said. “Anything you can do to lighten the load on your knees is important.”

Roethlisberger is listed at 241 pounds, the same as when he was drafted in 2004. He wouldn’t reveal his current weight, but joked that director of communications Burt Lauten and the team’s communication staff “do a great job with the media guides.”

For an aging quarterback, however, staying fit is no joke. Roethlisberger actually played a full season last year, after dealing with knee problems the previous two seasons. That made changing his diet and working with a trainer this offseason an easy call.

“Do everything you can to really say, ‘OK, I’m going to be the best I can be physically, mentally for this season,'” Roethlisberger said. “But if you can continue looking after your body and keeping yourself healthy, it can lead to more years.”

And at a time when quarterbacks are reaching their 40s and still playing at a high level, that’s a good decision.