Browns sign Zaycoven Henderson, Blake Jackson

The Browns announced the signings of defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson and receiver Blake Jackson.

Henderson is an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M. He appeared in 45 games for the Aggies, making 111 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Jackson officially is in his first NFL season out of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He spent time in the CFL.

A quarterback in college, Jackson appeared in 39 games, passing for 4,311 yards and 49 touchdowns. He earned Most Outstanding Player Honors in the 2016 Stagg Bowl after leading UMHB to the national championship.