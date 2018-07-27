Chargers lose Jason Verrett for season to torn Achilles

Getty Images

It sounded ominous when Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett was reported to have suffered a “serious injury” during the conditioning test at the start of training camp. It was every bit as bad as it sounded.

Verrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the entire season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means after missing 16 games this year, Verrett will have played in just 25 games through his first five NFL seasons, while missing 55 games. A first-round draft pick out of TCU in 2014, Verrett missed 10 games as a rookie, two games in 2015, 12 games in 2016 and 15 games last year. In 2015, the only year he played most of a season, he made a Pro Bowl.

Verrett is a very good player when healthy, but it remains to be seen if he’ll ever get healthy and stay healthy. This is Verrett’s fifth-year option season, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.