Dak Prescott on anthem: It’s time to take action rather than taking a knee

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2018, 3:37 PM EDT
Dak Prescott will stand for the national anthem, as he has his entire career.

The Cowboys quarterback said Friday that raising awareness about social injustice has happened. Now, it’s about taking a “next step” with “action” rather than taking a knee.

“I’d never protest during anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said. “The game of football has always brought me such a peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people – a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away . . . from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people. For me, I’m all about making a chance and making a difference. I think this whole kneeling, and all of that, was all about just raising awareness, and the fact that we’re still talking about social injustice years later, I think we’ve gotten to that point. I think we’ve proved it. We know about social injustice. I’m up for taking a next step, whatever that step may be for action and not just kneeling.

“I’ve always believed in standing up for what I believe in, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Prescott said he respects players’ right to protest during the anthem, but he wants to see something more substantial. He said he’s “all for making a difference, and you can count me in if we can find something worth the action to do so that will help fix it.”

“I respect what all those guys believe in,” Prescott said. “If they believe it’s going to make a change, and it’s making a difference, then power to them. But for me, I think it’s about [taking] action. It’s not about taking a knee. It’s not necessarily about standing. We can find a different place to make our country better. Obviously as I said, I’m not naïve. I’m very aware of the social injustice we have going on, but I’m about the actions we can do to fix it rather than the silent protest.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week the Cowboys have a team policy that is clear: Players will stand for the anthem “toe on the line.” Executive vice president Stephen Jones made it even more clear in a radio interview Thursday on 1310-AM The Ticket: Standing for the anthem is a requirement, not a request for Cowboys players.

The Cowboys are one of the few teams never to have had a player protest during the national anthem, and they won’t have one start this year.

“It has no affect to me,” Prescott said of the team policy, “because I do exactly what I’m doing and what I’ve said and what I stand by. Whether I was wearing the star or not, whether I was playing for Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones or any other owner. I believe in what I believe in, and that’s that.”

29 responses to “Dak Prescott on anthem: It’s time to take action rather than taking a knee

  1. If he keeps this up, Jerry and Stephen might just let him sit at the big table with Garrett during thanksgiving.

  3. At this point kneeling only hurts their cause. The conversation has shifted from ‘their raising awareness for social injustices’ to ‘what will the punishments be and who is still going to kneel’

  6. Three steps to end social injustice.
    1. Don’t do illegal stuff.
    2. Don’t run from the cops.
    3. Comply with the officers.
    Follow these simple rules, problem solved.

  11. jimcross1957 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:52 pm
    ———

    How’d that work out for Philando Castille? You can’t seriously be this dense.

  12. When it doesn’t seem like “the right venue” to protest, then you know it probably is. Protesting is about being disruptive and ruffling feathers, not continuing to capitulate to the powers that be. Either side you’re on, at least understand this.

  15. clayton268921 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm
    At this point kneeling only hurts their cause. The conversation has shifted from ‘their raising awareness for social injustices’ to ‘what will the punishments be and who is still going to kneel’

    ———————

    The conversation would have had to start at “THEY’RE raising awareness for social injustices” for it to ever shift away from that?

  17. jimcross1957 says:

    *******************

    Being a Marine’s Dad I do not believe in taking a knee. Being a black man I can tell you the problem is not solved. I have been assaulted by a police officer. I didn’t commit a crime or run from him. I found out later he was having a bad night and I suffered for it.

  19. Someday I hope the players and activists address the elephant in the room. If you live in a big city, just open the local newspaper website every morning and you’ll know what I am talking about. It’s not good and has nothing to do with the police…they are only trying to do their jobs and protect people in these broken down communities.

  21. Spoken like Jerry’s houseboy. Prescott has never taken a knee, never spoke out and never taken any action. By the way Malcom Jenkins (who never took a knee) met with an owners group last year and got them to commit to 80 million for social justice causes, education and raise awareness. Unlike Prescott Malcom walks the walk.

  22. Everyone can do something practical to make a better world: teach in school, go vegetarian, clean up your neighborhood, drive more carefully, stop staring into your phone, join neighborhood groups, be a responsible adult, give to a charity you like. Real-world stuff like that. Empty political gestures accomplish little more than dividing people, in my opinion.

  23. I have to agree..The point has been made by those who felt a need to kneel. Cool. I get it. We all do, at least those of us with college degrees who understand there are injustices in this country and borderline approved sexism and bigotry. Look at our president, who is an outright human disgrace.

    Anyway, the world will never be perfect, and there will always be incidents, but it is true that in 2018, deep rooted changed needs to be more than just some guy kneeling that doesn’t even show up on a tv screen before kick off.

    Step 2 needs to be taken, which is bascially NFL franchises usin their influence in the community to make sure these racist cops are kept to a minimum in departments.

    That and get rid of the racist “mandatory minimum” drug policy that aligns with this corrupt private prisons.

    It’s preposterous that families can be destroyed because a parent is arrested for possession and sent to jail for 10 years because they can’t afford a fancy lawyer to make that go away.

    Our country is so stupid sometimes and people need to vote correctly and pay attention, not sit in basements, addicted to video games and generally lowering your IQ by the day.

  25. Whaddaya think KAP (Colin Kaepernick) has been doing since he’s been UNEMPLOYED?

    Dude… $eriou$ly? SMH

  26. jimcross1957 says:

    *******************

    Best example of white privilege I’ve seen in quite awhile.

  27. The sad thing is that so many players HAVE been taking action. Dak needs to open his eyes. That just shows how little he’s been involved.

    *******************

    Best example of white privilege I’ve seen in quite awhile.

    Finally someone has defined the white privilege that I’ve been afforded
    my whole life. Now I got it…I’ll amend my behaviors.

