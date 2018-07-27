Dalvin Cook sheds protective brace on his surgically repaired knee

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook not only is “full go,” but the Vikings running back has shed the protective brace on his surgically repaired left knee.

“I told myself, ‘I know the work I put it. I’m going to test it out before I get back to training camp,’” Cook said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “I felt comfortable with [not wearing] it, so I just went forward and made sure the training staff knows that I’m not going to be wearing it. They are comfortable with it as long as I’m comfortable with it.”

Cook tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 4, ending his rookie season on injured reserve after 354 rushing yards. He has learned to “trust it again,” but putting the pads on next week is another step in the recovery process.

“You’re going to be nervous,” Cook said. “That’s just going through the process. You’re coming off a very serious injury. As I gradually got through it, though, I got comfortable with it.”