Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt showed up to the team’s training camp today and blasted rookie linebacker Roquan Smith, whom Wannstedt described as “selfish” for remaining unsigned, almost two weeks after the rest of the Bears’ rookies reported to camp.

“For a rookie to hold out because of some fine print, it’s pretty selfish from an agent standpoint to do that. This kid needs to be here,” Wannstedt said.

Of course, what’s “fine print” to Wannstedt could be millions of dollars to Smith, especially if the Bears are holding to the idea that they could wipe out Smith’s guarantees if he gets suspended for violating the NFL’s ill-defined rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact. If that’s why Smith is holding out, then his agents are being prudent, not selfish.

Still, Wannstedt says a rookie needs to be in camp.

“Physically I’m sure he’s running and doing that stuff, but there’s no substitute for what they’re doing right now, for having the pads on, going through full speed drills with pads on,” Wannstedt said.

That may be true, but there are always two sides to every negotiation. Wannstedt may only see the management side because he was in management, but there’s validity to the player’s side as well.

38 responses to “Dave Wannstedt blasts “selfish” Roquan Smith

  2. “especially if the Bears are holding to the idea that they could wipe out Smith’s guarantees if he gets suspended for violating the NFL’s ill-defined rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact.”

    Bad rule and bad strategy by the Bears to try and penalize a player’s contract simply for being a defender having to play under the bad rule. Can’t blame the player at all if the Bears are the only team trying to cram that clause down a defender’s throat.

  10. harrisonhits2 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:14 am

  11. I understand why fans are pro-management when their team is negotiating with players, but why do people pull for management in negotiations that don’t involve their team? Makes zero sense. Let these guys get paid and take care of their families.

  12. The way fans pile on athletes because they won’t just bend over for a billionaire when it comes to contracts is disgusting. If it was your family and your life changing opportunity, you wouldn’t be kowtowing to your rich boss.

  13. You need to diagnose the person when you’re scouting and interviewing them. For the Bears, who have been underwhelming and essentially rebuilding now for years, you need a slam dunk 1st rd pick to build around there.

    Horrible.

    Ryan Pace whiffed on the JimmyG sweepstakes and now he’s botching 1st rd picks.

    The McCaskeys need to pony up the money for a real GM there for once and a real coach, or it will never work.

    That’s been their problem. Jerry Angelo at one time was good about 15 years ago, but the next guy was horrendous and this new Pace guy isn’t off to a good start.

  16. gobears84 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:20 am
    Mark this down in history: The one time Wanny said anything I and other Bear fans agree with.
    … no one agrees with you, though.

  17. billvick111 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:24 am
    I understand why fans are pro-management when their team is negotiating with players, but why do people pull for management in negotiations that don’t involve their team? Makes zero sense. Let these guys get paid and take care of their families.
    They’re only pro-management because they’re mostly White people (along with the owners ALL being White) controlling a mostly-Black league.

    There, someone finally said it.

  18. And now we illustrate the uniformed Bear fan:

    johnodocks says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Wannstedt just doesn’t have the guts to call out ownership for being cheap.

    The Bears have been anything but cheap. Poor managing and decision making? No doubt. Instead of providing facts for you, Ill let you go find it for yourself.

  19. “fine print” such as “nothing in this ‘contract’ is guaranteed, rendering it not a contract at all”

    Of course, all NFL players have the same fine print in their “contracts.”

  20. Exactly Mike. Im glad you consistently side with the worker. there was a time in this country where unions made it possible for people to have a decent living wage. seeing some of the comments on this site makes me realize alot of working folks today, for whatever reason, are more than happy to bite off their nose to spite their face. let the players get all they can when they can.

  22. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:32 am

    gobears84 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:20 am
    Mark this down in history: The one time Wanny said anything I and other Bear fans agree with.
    Mr. Wright huh? I’ll just laugh about that while you scroll up and look for yourself champ.

  24. 100% agree with Wannstedt here although that isn’t much of a surprise, I always side with ownership over labor. Get him signed and then make him inactive, healthy scratch for the entire year. Let him sit with the practice squad guys who are barely making it in the NFL and who are bagging groceries and driving for Uber to make ends meet. Force some humility on him and then maybe let him play in 2019.

  25. Come on now, Dave. Roqueen needs big bank upfront guarantees to buy that $100k neck chain bling and the matching ear rings. He also has a payment coming up on his new Porsche and lakeside 19 bedroom home. The dude is just being real, that’s all.

  26. Darnold should be holding out for offset language because he in fact will be a bust. He’ll need all of the financial advantages possible and he knows it…or at least his CAA agent knows it.

  27. How in the world is it selfish if you are trying to maximize your services? Stay out of the man’s a bank account Wanny the Pooh. Unless you are going to loan the kid some money shut up…

  28. Rookie contracts have very little to negotiate now, rookies are largely already bent over by the CBA. It’s not as though the kid can squeeze the team for more money or greater guarantees, the onus is on the team to make it happen.

  30. Rules are rules. You either play by the rules or you don’t. If you violate the rules you can get fined or suspended. That is what life is like in the NFL. There are some players that violate rules on a regular basis, and many push the rules to the limit. When a good player gets suspended, it can hurt the entire team. I can’t blame a team for trying to make an individual player responsible for his actions.

  32. These rookies have never played a down in the NFL. They have produced nothing as yet. What teams should do is let them sit at home.

  34. Mr Wright, when all one can play is the race card that person is playing a losing hand, rightly or wrongly. So you are saying all football fans bow down to white owners. what about all the minority sports fans out there, sounds like they are getting lumped together based on your theory.
    race baiting makes one lose cred.

  35. It’s HIS contract plain and simple. I would not think to advise someone else about the conditions under which they have to work and wouldn’t appreciate somebody telling that to me.

  36. gobears84 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:36 am
    And now we illustrate the uniformed Bear fan:

    johnodocks says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Wannstedt just doesn’t have the guts to call out ownership for being cheap.

    ——————————————–

    The Bears have been anything but cheap. Poor managing and decision making? No doubt. Instead of providing facts for you, Ill let you go find it for yourself.

    —————————-

    The Bears have been notoroiously cheap. Look at the coaches and GMs they’ve settled for in recent years.

    Ray Emery was a clueless moron, Jerry Angelo got very senile towards the end, and now Ryan Pace traded up for a QB who only played 1 year in college.

    Trubsiky may work out just fine, but when you have JimmyG avaiable as the hometown boy and Ryan Pace also went to Eastern Illinois, how you didn’t sweeten the deal to trade for Garoppolo, is almost inexplicable.

    Belichick spent EVERY DAY with JimmyG to tutor him as the intended successor in case Brady listened too much to Giselle and he retired.

    That means that no other QB they’ve ever drafted was intended to be a Brady Jr. JimmyG WAS groomed to be Brady Jr just like how BB groomed Brady into what he has become today.

    Why teams throw away 1st rd picks on complete unknowns as compared to being more aggressive for what appear to be more slam dunk prospects, I have no idea.

    Arziona, Chicago, Washington and the Giants all should have been in on the sweepstakes, but only SF was.

    That right there is a good example as to why 75% of this league sucks overall and tv ratings are tumbling.

    It starts at the top. Always has and it always will.

  37. tfootball1234 says: “Exactly Mike. Im glad you consistently side with the worker. … let the players get all they can when they can.”
    Except that the NFL is a hard salary cap. They have to spent $178 million regardless of which players get it. Owners can’t cheap out and only spent $50 million on contracts and then pocket the other $128 million as profit. But they can be prudent and afford more better players.

  38. This is EXACTLY why the AGENTS exist. Sheesh. Shut your mouth ex-coach. As you and the owners have said umpteen times – IT’S a BUSINESS.

