DeAndre Hopkins thinks he’s underrated

Getty Images

If you’ve made a list of the top wide receivers in the NFL and listed someone other than DeAndre Hopkins at the top, the Texans star has a bone to pick with you.

Hopkins feels like he isn’t getting his due when it comes to the way he’s viewed in relation to his peers.

“I definitely feel like I’m underrated. I think I’m the best receiver in the NFL,” Hopkins said, via ESPN.com. “Having guys ranked in front of me that I know that I’m better than, that’s always going to drive me.”

We’re not sure that there are too many people sleeping on Hopkins after 413 catches for 5,865 yards and 36 touchdowns over the last five years, but he’s not the first elite athlete to find a chip on his shoulder where others would miss it. The fact that Hopkins has put up most of those numbers with an underwhelming cast of quarterbacks makes them even more impressive and makes the prospect of a full year with Deshaun Watson an exciting one for the 2018 season.