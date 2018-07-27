Delanie Walker signs two-year extension with Titans

Getty Images

General Manager Jon Robinson stayed busy after sealing a deal with left tackle Taylor Lewan on Friday morning.

The Titans announced that they have reached agreement on a contract extension with tight end Delanie Walker on Friday afternoon. Walker’s contract was set to end after the 2018 season and the team announced that he received a two-year extension.

No financial terms were announced, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is worth a total of $17 million with an $8 million signing bonus and $12.6 million in guarantees.

Walker signed a four-year deal with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 and a two-year extension heading into the final year of that pact. He’s caught at least 60 passes in all five of his seasons with Tennessee and has 356 catches for 4,156 yards and 26 touchdowns since joining the club. That production has helped send him to the Pro Bowl after each of the last three seasons.