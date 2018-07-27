DeMarcus Lawrence ready to “secure the bag” with another big season

Getty Images

While the Texans appear comfortable waiting on a new deal for Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack could get new deals. That would help set the defensive line market for the Clowneys and DeMarcus Lawrences.

Lawrence will play this season on the franchise tag, making $17.143 million. He and Ezekiel Ansah, who also is playing under the franchise tag, have the highest base salaries among defensive linemen for 2018.

“I ain’t tripping,” Lawrence said. “We are going to let [other defensive linemen seeking new deals] do what they do. We are going to follow up.”

Lawrence, 26, wants to “secure the bag” with another big season. After making only nine sacks his first three seasons while missing 16 games with injuries and a four-game suspension, he had 14.5 sacks last season.

The Cowboys get another season to make sure Lawrence isn’t a one-season wonder, giving Lawrence another chance to prove he’s the real deal. He’s betting on himself.

“As a kid, they tell you the sky is the limit,” Lawrence said. “They are lying to you. You set your own limits. That’s why I say secure the bag. I’m going to go out there each and every day, showing my son and showing my family I set my own limits. I don’t let nobody put no roof over my head.”

The Cowboys have had three other players play under the franchise tag: Flozell Adams in 2002, Ken Hamlin in 2008 and Anthony Spencer in 2012 and ’13.