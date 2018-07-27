Devin McCourty doesn’t see big difference with Brian Flores running defense

Getty Images

The Patriots have someone new at the top of the defensive coaching staff this season, but a longtime member of the defense doesn’t see much of a change with Brian Flores leading the way.

Safety Devin McCourty was asked on Friday about linebacker Dont'a Hightower saying that the defense is faster under Flores than it was under Matt Patricia, and McCourty disagreed by saying that “we’re doing the same things.”

“I mean, it’s always going to be different because somebody else is calling it, you know what I mean,” McCourty said, via comments distributed by the team. “He’s not going to be the same as Matty P, but our defense is kind of the same, you know what I mean — like we don’t have a whole new defense because Flo’s been in this system for years. It’s a lot of crossover.”

While the system may not be changing, there are changes to personnel, including McCourty’s brother Jason joining the cornerback group with Malcolm Butler moving on, and the Patriots will have to get the new faces on the same page by the time September rolls around.