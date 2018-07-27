Dez Bryant rips Cowboys’ play calling, Travis Frederick, Sean Lee

AP

The Cowboys need to move on from Dez Bryant, and the receiver needs to move on from the Cowboys. Maybe that will happen once Bryant signs with a new team (the Browns?).

The Cowboys divorced Bryant on April 13, but his name continues to pop up in Dallas.

Bryant called out Stephen Jones, Travis Frederick and Sean Lee in a series of tweets Friday.

SiriusXM NFL Radio trolled Bryant after an interview with Stephen Jones. Sirius tagged Bryant after the Cowboys executive vice president said of Dak Prescott, “Dak is working on his game and accuracy. He has to trust the system. I think that was tough last year with @DezBryant in his ear. I think he’ll have the year he had [his rookie year] if not better.”

It didn’t take Bryant long to respond on Twitter.

“Here we go with that scapegoat [expletive] .. i charged everything to the game and went the other way. y’all know what the real problem is .. don’t put it on me with that bull[expletive].. garbage [expletive] play calling.. Everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks..”

The day Jerry Jones informed Bryant of his release, the receiver accused “Garrett’s guys” of working against him. He didn’t name names other than to refer to players who wear the captain’s “C.”

Bryant named names Friday, accusing Frederick and Lee.

After a fan replied to Bryant’s tweet, suggesting Stephen Jones was clueless, Bryant said, “He’s not clueless.. Jerry was the only one who was clueless.. [expletive] was a planned to get me out ask Travis and my brother snake Lee I mean Sean Lee.”

Bryant later clarified his statement about Jerry Jones, saying, “I love Jerry just not the others.”

He also offered more on his accusation that Lee worked against him, writing, “Yea he suppose to been my brother .. we laughed talk about goals and stuff he sat right across from me in the locker room..never thought we had a problem.. I got cut.. he was the first to know.. I find out he was also behind it Damn!!”