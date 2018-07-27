Earl Thomas has been helping his replacement from afar

Getty Images

Earl Thomas, as you might have heard, isn’t in Seahawks camp as he holds out for a new contract.

That doesn’t mean he’s not helping the Seahawks secondary.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the guy who is in Thomas’ free safety spot now, second year safety Tedric Thompson, is still relying on Thomas as a mentor.

Thompson said he was in contact with Thomas just before camp (when they knew Thomas wasn’t showing up), and the two watched film together in preparation for Thompson’s bigger role.

“Earl is really like my big brother. He is really like my big homie,” Thompson said. “I can call him today and send him some stuff on [practice] film and ask him questions, and he will hit me up. The same thing with Kam [Chancellor]. If I’ve got a question off the top of my head I can text either one of them.

“Me and ET watch film together. . . . The biggest thing he’s told me is to watch where my threats are. Know if I’ve got help or if I don’t have help. Know who’s the speed receiver. Know formations, tendencies. There’s so much stuff that ET has taught me. He’s helped me translate what he sees on the film. It’s helped me so much.”

Thompson, last year’s fourth-round pick from Colorado, is one of the players competing for a role opposite veteran safety Bradley McDougald in the rebuilt Seahawks secondary, which opened camp with no one in the same spot on the depth as last year (along with new starting corners Shaquill Griffin and Byron Maxwell).

“We’re going to do some rotating to see these guys,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “The competition is on.”

And Thompson has some help in that competition, from a guy who they’d rather be there.