Falcons sign Jake Matthews to five-year extension

It’s been a busy week for Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

He signed a contract extension that runs through the 2022 season, struck a deal that got wide receiver Julio Jones to report to camp and now he’s closing in on an extension with left tackle Jake Matthews. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are finalizing a deal with the 2014 first-round pick.

Rapoport reports that it is a five-year deal with a total value of $75 million. No other information regarding guaranteed money has been reported. The news comes shortly after the Titans signed Taylor Lewan, another 2014 first-round pick, to a five-year deal worth a reported $80 million.

Matthews has started every game he’s played for the Falcons since being drafted and has missed just one of the team’s games over that span.

The Falcons have also reportedly been working toward extensions for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and safety Ricardo Allen, so Dimitroff probably won’t be taking much of a breather after getting things done with Matthews.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m. ET: The Falcons announced the deal is done.