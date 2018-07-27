Friday morning one-liners

AP

Bills QB Josh Allen enjoyed his first day at training camp.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones is excited about his rookie teammates.

T Trent Brown could have a big role on the Patriots offensive line.

DL Leonard Williams knows the Jets need more from him.

WR John Brown flashed his promise in Ravens practice.

A 53-man roster projection for the Bengals.

DE Myles Garrett vows things will be different for the Browns.

Creating chaos is the goal on the Steelers defensive line.

The Texans are optimistic about their young tight ends.

A look at Colts QB Andrew Luck‘s first training camp practice.

A review of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles‘ Thursday practice.

Five takeaways from the first Titans practice of training camp.

The Broncos unveiled their renovated training facility.

Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins has a new hairstyle.

Will TE Antonio Gates come back to the Chargers?

Both offensive tackle spots are positions to watch at Raiders camp.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith has higher expectations this season.

LB Connor Barwin explained why he signed with the Giants.

LB Jordan Hicks is back in his spot on the Eagles defense.

Washington LB Zach Brown is dealing with a quad strain.

TE Trey Burton is expected to have bigger numbers with the Bears.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford said he’s still looking for ways to improve.

Packers LB Clay Matthews will wear protection on his nose after breaking it this offseason.

CB Mike Hughes is learning that the Vikings playbook has more to it than his college one.

The Falcons are happy to have WR Julio Jones back.

Rookie WR D.J. Moore had his first practice of Panthers camp.

The Saints like their stability on the defensive line.

A look at how the Buccaneers lined up for their first training camp practice.

The Cardinals added depth to their defense.

Observations from the start of Rams training camp.

What kind of season will 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon have?

How much of an impact will offseason changes have on the Seahawks’ spot in the standings?