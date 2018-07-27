Giants worried about the Saquon Barkley hype

AP

The Giants set the expectations high for their first-round pick, when they ignored the chance to draft a quarterback of the future so they could add a running back to help the quarterback of the present on a more immediate basis.

But it’s been a long time since Giants owner John Mara remembers the kind of anticipation he’s seen for No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley.

“Possibly 1981, Lawrence Taylor, when he came to camp,”Mara said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “But maybe not quite as much [hype as Barkley]. His jersey is already the No. 1-selling jersey. He’s gotten a lot of attention.”

Much of that is deserved, after the way he dominated college football, creating the opportunity for the Giants to run the ball the way they haven’t for years. But as much as they worry about too much attention, they’re also hopeful Barkley’s maturity allows him to handle it.

“I do get a little nervous about all the hype since he hasn’t played a down yet, but I think he’s capable of living up to it,” Mara said. “He’s very mature, beyond his years. We’re excited about him.

“He obviously has unlimited physical skills and he’s a real fine young man as well. I think he adds a different dimension maybe we haven’t had in our offense in quite some time.”

That maturity also separates him from Taylor, whose off-field issues were as notorious as his play was exemplary. At least the Giants don’t have to worry about that with Barkley.