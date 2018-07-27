Greg Robinson exits practice on cart after being hit in the head

Getty Images

Former No. 2 overall draft pick Greg Robinson entered Browns training camp as the No. 2 left tackle. On Friday, his quest to earn playing time was temporarily derailed.

Robinson left practice on a cart. After practice, coach Hue Jackson addressed Robinson’s status.

“I think that he got hit in the head,” Jackson told reporters. “Just got hit in the head. He will be OK. We have to evaluate him. Those things happen. It is football. Forearm, fist, whatever it was.”

The Browns need a new left tackle following the retirement of Joe Thomas. Robinson needs a gig, given that his career hasn’t quite worked out the way the Rams thought it would when they made him the second pick in the 2014 draft.