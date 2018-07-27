Jason Verrett among Chargers placed on PUP list

Getty Images

Cornerback Jason Verrett was injured while doing his conditioning test on Friday and there are fears that he tore his Achilles, which has not led to a comment from the team but they have placed Verrett on the physically unable to perform list.

Players on the PUP list are eligible to be activated at any point, although that would obviously not apply to Verrett if the fears about his injury are realized. They also don’t apply to tight end Hunter Henry, who was placed on the list after tearing his ACL during spring work and will eventually go on injured reserve.

The Chargers do hope that guard Forrest Lamp can play after the 2017 second-rounder missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL. He had another procedure on his knee this offseason and it’s unclear when he might be ready.

The Chargers also announced that first-round safety Derwin James and offensive lineman Brett Boyko have been placed on the non-football injury list.